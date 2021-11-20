Save your eyes from blue light with this early Black Friday deal on an Ocushield bundle

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There are plenty of reasons to have a headache in 2021. We know work is overflowing, the holidays are among us and resident nightmare human Uncle Brad is on his way (maybe). The existential dread is piling up daily, and living in sleepless wonder with massive migraines is almost par for the course for you.

Don't let blue light be the common denominator when you wonder why your head feels like it's in a vice grip. Grab yourself an Ocushield Bundle, which comes with an anti-blue light screen protector for your iPhone and glasses, on sale now with this early Black Friday deal.

Save your eyes some of the stress that comes from harsh blue light with this set. With an Ocushield screen protector and anti-blue light glasses, you'll not only save yourself the headache that comes with staring at a screen all day, but you'll also get more restful sleep at night, so you can be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for that business meeting in the morning. Blocking up to 90% of blue light, the duo is the perfect addition to your 9-5 artillery, allowing you to focus less on that migraine when you return home and more on the fam jam.

Made from premium tempered glass, the protector is classified as a class one medical device, which is the first and only medical rating for a blue light filtering screen protector. It's available for all iPhone 12 and 13 models, so you'll never have to sweat overcutting and shifting the protector to fit.

The glasses are not only anti-fog, but they also have full UV protection, anti-glare coating, and allow non-harmful light to pass through for a full-color crystal clear view. They act like regular ol' glasses without the pressure of going to get a prescription.

Find out what Digital Trends, Tech Wellness, The Guardian, Forbes, and Evening Standard are raving about. Get the Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector And Glasses Bundle, which includes a cloth, dust remover, easy applicator, and full set of instructions for $79.99 before Black Friday.

Prices subject to change.