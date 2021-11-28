Modernist man: Jock Peters may be the most influential architect you've never heard of

Ben Marks says: "If you are a fan of Southern California modernist architecture in the first half of the 20th century, you are probably familiar with names like Irving Gill, Frank Lloyd Wright, his son Lloyd Wright, R.M. Schindler, and Richard Neutra. But few have heard of Jock Peters, who contributed mightily to the movement before dying of tuberculosis at the age of 45 in 1934. That is about to change thanks to a new book by University of Texas architecture professor Christopher Long, whose Jock Peters, Architecture and Design: The Varieties of Modernism gives an unsung participant his due while reminding us how fluid modernism was in its infancy."



