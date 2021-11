I don't know about you, but I needed this. As Byrne quotes Dadaist Kurt Schwitters in the intro to the song, they are "Using nonsense to make sense of a world that doesn't make sense."

He also quotes Hugo Ball (author of the original nonsensical "I Zimbra" lyrics) on one of the artistic aims of Dada: "To remind the world that there are people of independent minds, beyond war and nationalism, who live for different ideals." Amen to that.



Image: Screengrab