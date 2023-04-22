How fun would it be to come across David Byrne singing at your local karaoke bar? That's exactly what happened in 2018 to some lucky folks at Portland's Alibi tiki-karaoke bar when Byrne took the mic to belt out Prince's "When Doves Cry." (via @lil.bb.cherub)
Watch David Byrne sing Prince's 'When Doves Cry' at a tiki-karaoke bar
- Alibi
- David Byrne
- karaoke
- portland
- prince
- talking heads
- When Doves Cry
