Watch David Byrne sing Prince's 'When Doves Cry' at a tiki-karaoke bar

Rusty Blazenhoff

How fun would it be to come across David Byrne singing at your local karaoke bar? That's exactly what happened in 2018 to some lucky folks at Portland's Alibi tiki-karaoke bar when Byrne took the mic to belt out Prince's "When Doves Cry." (via @lil.bb.cherub)