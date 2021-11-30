This impressive "Treetop Express" is a Hot Wheels scenic track through a backyard that includes jumps, loop-de-loops, tunnels, gliding between tree branches, zipping over water, and even taking a pulley-powered cardboard gondola that reaches a 30-foot elevation. The colorful course took one month to create, according to the Backyard Racing YouTube channel, and the video, showing the course from the Hot Wheels POV and then again from a viewer's perspective is truly a fun watch.
This scenic, backyard 30-foot-high Hot Wheels course is an amazing ride
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- "Treetop Express"
- backyard racing
- hot wheels
- scenic routes
Tiktoker delights driver with secret gift of a Hot Wheels model matching his car
TikToker Need4zcars placed a Hot Wheels car on the windshield of a parked car of the same color, make, and model and waited for the driver to return. When the driver spotted it he was so happy he started dancing in the street. READ THE REST
How a GM designer who made a crazy custom pickup became a Hot Wheels designer
In the 1960s Harry Bentley Bradley went straight from Pratt to GM, where he worked as a designer. He moonlighted as a hot rod customizer. In 1967 he modified a stock Dodge pickup into something else entirely, dubbed the Deora. The next year, Bradley moved to California and took a job at Mattel to design… READ THE REST
Video: This 10-loop Hot Wheels track is dizzying when seen from a GoPro
Although the official Guinness World Record for the most loop-the-loops in a Hot Wheels track is 8 (achieved by John Flanagan of Louisiana in Oct 2020), here's an amazing 10 loops that a toy car successfully speeds through. It's especially cool to watch from the attached GoPro, which is almost motion sickness-inducing. READ THE REST
Save 70% on these online courses featuring top-rated instructors this Cyber Week
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As you've probably realized by now, what you learned back in school hasn't necessarily come in handy in your adult life — we're looking at you, geometry. And while there are… READ THE REST
Protect your Internet footprint better with 20 Cyber Monday deals on VPN subscriptions
Hackers and Internet thieves are everywhere these days, and the threat of your systems and devices being breached means that keeping your PC safe these days isn't really an option. Going offline is also a rarity, and being connected to the world wide web only subjects you more to the digital pirates looking to steal… READ THE REST
Snag this wireless charger for under $50 this Cyber Monday
A few messes here and there is no big deal, but too much clutter at home or in your workspace can make you anxious, adding unnecessary stress to your already-buzzing mind. But with all the gadgets you have to charge every single day, it's not hard to cover every tabletop with multiple cables, chargers, and… READ THE REST