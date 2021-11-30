This scenic, backyard 30-foot-high Hot Wheels course is an amazing ride

Carla Sinclair

This impressive "Treetop Express" is a Hot Wheels scenic track through a backyard that includes jumps, loop-de-loops, tunnels, gliding between tree branches, zipping over water, and even taking a pulley-powered cardboard gondola that reaches a 30-foot elevation. The colorful course took one month to create, according to the Backyard Racing YouTube channel, and the video, showing the course from the Hot Wheels POV and then again from a viewer's perspective is truly a fun watch.