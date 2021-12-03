A crafty gentleman goes in for his Covid shot wearing a fake arm

After Italy announced it would ban unvaccinated folks from engaging in most public activities, an Italian gentleman showed up for his Covid shot sporting a fake arm. He thought he could fool the health worker with his silicone limb — and he almost did.

The 50-year-old anti-vaxxer signed consent forms, took a seat, and rolled up his sleeve as the health worker prepared the shot. But upon closer inspection, the health worker became skeptical.

"The color of the arm made me suspicious and so I asked the man to uncover the rest of his left arm. It was well made but it wasn't the same color," the health worker said, according to The Guardian. She also said there weren't any veins showing.

From The Guardian:

Initially, the health worker did not notice anything odd, as the silicone looked similar to skin. But after taking a closer look and touching the arm, the medic asked the man to take off his shirt. His plan foiled, the man, who has not been named, then tried to persuade the health worker to turn a blind eye. "The promptness and skill of the health worker ruined the plans of this person, who will now have to respond to the judiciary," Alberto Cirio, the president of Piedmont, said in a joint statement with Luigi Icardi, the regional health councillor.

The man now faces charges of fraud.