A drunken anti-vaxxer was kicked off an airplane for his dumb remarks

Anti-vaxx actor Forrie J. Smith said something stupid and got kicked off a plane, so naturally, he took to social media to gripe.

I had never heard of Forrie J. Smith before this, so good work on the PR front! It seems the drunken anti-vaxxer found themself kicked off an airplane after making a statement about a fellow passenger's mask making Smith uncomfortable. Perhaps being drunk and approaching disorderly was enough for the flight crew to say Just Say No. Looking to social media for a sympathetic ear, Forrie J. Smith continued to sound pathetic.