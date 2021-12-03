Listen to "Artuditu," a Mexican pop song about Star Wars from 1978

From 1978, Lazaro Salazar's Star Warsploitation single "Artuditu." And no, that robot on the album cover is absolutely not the droid you were looking for.
The song appeared on an LP with the same name.
For the third night of The Hanukkah Sessions 2021, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin performed "Copacabana" by the great Barry Pincus, aka Barry Manilow! Grohl's humor, joy, and talent in The Hanukkah Sessions is a wonderful gift for the ages. Below, the two take on tracks from The Ramones, Van Halen, and… READ THE REST
After watching "Get Back," the fantastic film documenting The Beatles at work under incredible pressure in 1970, organizational consultant Tom Whitwell took note of "10 lessons in productivity and brainstorming" that the band demonstrated in the film. Below are a few, from Whitwell's Fluxx Studio Notes: The 'yes… and' rule The first rule of improvisation… READ THE REST
The fantastic band Wet Leg, hailing from Isle of Wight, appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert today. Watch them perform "Chaise Longue," "Too Late Now," "Oh No," and "Wet Dream" READ THE REST
