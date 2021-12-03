Years after megachurch robbed of $600k, cash and checks found hidden in church's bathroom wall

In 2014, robbers apparently stole more than $600,000 from a safe at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. Who would have the gall to do such a thing? Well, last month, a plumber was doing work on the megachurch's bathroom and found a void behind the toilet. Tucked inside were thousands of envelopes stuffed with checks and cash.

As part of their investigation, police have questioned the church's pastor, Joel Osteen, an outspoken believer in the "prosperity gospel."

From the Daily Boulder:

The plumber named Justin, told the station he got a call about a loose toilet at the church on Nov. 10. "Justin said he started working on the toilet and had to remove the tile and insulation. Once he removed the insulation, he discovered about 3,000 envelopes full of checks. Some had cash in it. Justin said he called the church's maintenance supervisor and had to stay at the church for almost seven hours" the news outlet reported.