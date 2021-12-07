Strange sci-fi sounds from frozen lake indicate an alien base underneath

🔊 Volume up for this video 🔊 Make it to the 5 second mark to hear INCREDIBLE sounds of the ice at Steamboat Lake state park (sounds like Star Wars tbh). pic.twitter.com/yEyY3uhs5Z

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted this incredible audio recording captured at Steamboat Lake in the northwestern part of the state. The tweet makes a Star Wars joke which makes sense given that the sci-fi sound could be evidence of an extraterrestrial base under the water, at least according to some theorists who frequent UFO Sightings Daily. Of course, others want us to believe that it's just the sound of ice melting and forming. But we know the truth. From News.com.au:

Analysing the audio, conspiracy theorist Scott C. Waring said: "White sphere UFOs have been recorded and eyewitnesses by thousand of residents of Colorado over the last few years.

"The signals point to there being an alien base deep below the lake, which amplifies the sounds below due to it being frozen … it acts as an amplifier[…]

"This is 100 per cent proof of an alien base below this lake in Colorado."