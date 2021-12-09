A few days ago Fox News' Christmas tree in New York was set on fire. In this supercut, it becomes clear Fox News thinks this act of arson (in which no humans were killed or injured) is far more grievous than the deadly terrorist coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Watch: Fox News way more upset about its Christmas tree burning down than January 6 capitol riot
- fox news
- state-sponsored media
