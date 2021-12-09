Vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson turned his magic eye on Christmas past to curate a weird and wonderful selection of vintage snapshots from around the tree. See them all: "Mid-Century Snapshots of Joy and Plenty"
Weird and wonderful vintage snapshots from Christmas past
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- holidays
- photographs
- photography
- snapshots
Spiderwebs and bubbles: Get inspired with these simple tips on taking magical winter photos
What better time to grab a camera and head for the outdoors than in the dead of winter? Even the simplest "props," like bubbles and spiderwebs, are transformed into spectacular photo subjects with just a little frost and patience, as shown in yet another stunning video by photographer Jens of Another Perspective. Although a macro… READ THE REST
Astounding forced perspective photographs
We've all tried fun forced perspective photographs to give the illusion that we're holding up the St. Louis Gateway Arch or crushing someone's head between our fingers, but Lisbon, Portugal-based photographer Hugo Suíssas elevates the technique to fine art. "What inspires me in life as an artist is to know that art and ideas are… READ THE REST
Legendary photographer Mick Rock, "the man who shot the '70s," RIP
Legendary music photographer Mick Rock, known as "the man who shot the 70s," has died at age 72. Rock captured iconic images of Lou Reed, Queen, Debbie Harry, the Ramones, Iggy Pop, Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, and, of course, David Bowie, including directing Bowie's videos for "Space Odyssey," "Life on Mars," "Jean Genie," and "John,… READ THE REST
These GUNNAR gaming glasses are perfect to avoid eye strain from blue light
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Got game? No no, not in your dating life (though we'd steer clear of that for now, you might be lured into a cult), we're talking about hardcore gaming behind the… READ THE REST
Keep you and your pets safe from blue-green algae with this rapid test kit
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you or your pet love playing in the water outside, what are the chances you really know the quality of that water? Probably pretty low. Any and all kinds of… READ THE REST
Ease your pup's inflammation with the same laser therapy vets use
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. They may have floppy ears, a wet nose, and sneak garbage out of the trash can, but you still consider your dog a member of the family. And when someone you… READ THE REST