Just another emergency landing after an unruly passenger assaults a flight attendant

Yet another passenger became unruly in the friendly skies, this time on Delta flight 324 from Washington DC to Los Angeles. He assaulted a flight attendant, according to CNN. Then, when an air marshal tried to intervene, the gentleman allegedly assaulted them as well.

Thus the flight was diverted, landing in Oklahoma City, where the man was "interviewed by the FBI."

The reason for the altercation isn't clear, but the fact that he wasn't wearing a mask, according to ABC, might give us a clue.

From CNN:

The suspect was being held in a local jail overnight, said Gregory, who did not have information on the man's name or the charges he might face. There was no word on the nature of the injuries to the flight attendant and air marshal Delta Air Lines hailed the "quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals" on the flight. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," it said.