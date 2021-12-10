Kanye West publicist threatened election worker and demanded they falsely confess to fraud

A publicist for billionaire Trump supporter and musician Kanye West went to the home of a Georgia election worker after the 2020 election and demanded she confess to bogus claims of fraud. Reuters reports that the publicist said people would "come to her home" and take her to jail. The woman, already sent death threats after being falsely targeted by conservative media, insisted on talking only in the presence of a cop, whose bodycam recorded the bizarre and menacing conversation.

"I cannot say what specifically will take place," Kutti is heard telling Freeman in the recording. "I just know that it will disrupt your freedom," she said, "and the freedom of one or more of your family members." "You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up," Kutti continued. She added that "federal people" were involved, without offering specifics. According to Freeman, Kutti told her that she was going to put a man named "Harrison Ford" on speakerphone. … Kutti and the man on the speakerphone, over the next hour, tried to get Freeman to implicate herself in committing voter fraud on Election Day. Kutti offered legal assistance in exchange, Freeman said. "If you don't tell everything," Freeman recalled Kutti saying, "you're going to jail."

This sort of browbeating harassment, garnished with surreal nonsense and blithely indifferent to secular authorities, is a thing cults do. The whole story rather implies that West is (or was) surrounded by these bonkers Trump people day and night, which might explain a thing or two about West's behavior the last few years. It is all trés Scientologie.

Note that this also suggests that West's own presidential campaign was indeed an effort to help Trump.