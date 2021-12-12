In the '60s, you could scrub the grime off your skin with Fuzzy Wuzzy Bath Soap by Aerosol Corp. This soap was a jack of all trades. It came in a variety of super cute animals, grew fur when exposed to water, and contained a tiny little plastic animal on the inside, similar to a Kinder Egg. What couldn't Fuzzy Wuzzy soap do? If only I had some of this amazing soap. It might convince me to bathe, for once.
Fuzzy Wuzzy bath soap came in different animal shapes, grew fur, and contained a tiny animal toy on the inside
