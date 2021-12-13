Michael Dorn is the most prolific Star Trek actor of all time

Rob Beschizza

Here's a fascinating fact I found out from this interview with Michael Dorn, the actor and director who plays Lt. Cmdr. Worf in Star Trek: he's the franchise's most prolific performer, appearing in 272 episodes and 5 movies (Patrick Stewart, by comparson, appears in 189 episodes and 4 movies). He's interviewed by Steve Cuden, writer of Broadway hit Jekyll & Hyde and many 80s and 90s animated TV shows.