Robert Plant and Alison Krauss team up for Tiny Desk concert

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss released Raising Sand 14 years ago to wide praise. They joined up again for a three-song set as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series.

From NPR:

They kick it off with the rockabilly sounds of "Can't Let Go," a song originally recorded by Lucinda Williams and written by Randy Weeks. For their second number, Robert Plant recalls a song he first heard as a 15-year-old listening to some great R&B by Bobby Moore & the Rhythm Aces. He and Alison Krauss put their hearts and harmonies into a cover of that song, "Searching For My Love." Alison takes the lead on the final tune "Trouble With My Lover," written by Allen Toussaint and recorded in the '60s by the "Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul," Betty Harris. These interpretations are delicate, gripping and so damn special.