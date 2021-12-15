Previously:
Future of Cereal Box Art, Quaker Oats edition
Drive yourself up the wall with the Busy Simulator
The Busy Simulator, by Brian Moore, will start dinging at irregular but frequent intervals with whichever common notification noises you tell it to: Google, Microsoft, Slack, Apple Mail, and so on. You can even set a slider for each to tune it in for maximum fight-or-flight masochism. [via Andy Baio] READ THE REST
Why did we all draw that "S"
Now that I'm on the outside, I try not to think about my time in school too often. Sometimes I can't shake it. Whether it's sneaking a couple of candy cigarettes behind an authority figure's back or flashing back to the community shower time in middle school when I go to Planet Fitness, I'm forever… READ THE REST
Legendary fantasy artist Chris Achilleos dead at 74
British artist Chris Achilleos died this week at 74, reports Doctor Who News. Achilleos's glamourous fantasy artwork graced everything from album covers to fantasy novels and movie posters. The signature Achilléos style combined vivid colours, minute detailing, and an innovative blend of historical, psychedelic, and comic book influences. Although much of his work was produced… READ THE REST
Save over 20% off this interactive ball that'll keep your dog busy for hours
With winter weather knocking on our doorstep, now's the right time to think of ways to keep your dog entertained because even when it's bitterly cold and snowy, they still need to exercise. Canine enrichment toys are a great way to give them both mental and physical stimulation, and most of them make for great… READ THE REST
Your cat's favorite new toy is a laser collar, and it's under $20
As a cat owner, you want to make sure your cat is always happy and can have the best possible playtime experience. While it's great to be able to enjoy playtime together, sometimes as an owner, your busy life schedule gets in the way and you can't always keep them entertained. The next best replacement… READ THE REST
Save $15 off one of 2021's best iPhone cases with a Green Monday discount
Love your iPhone 13, but hate how quickly the battery drains? Maybe you just don't want to bother with the charging cable or you're just sick of having to buy something at the café so you can use their outlet. Or maybe you decided to have your phone battery as a tasty snack? Either way,… READ THE REST