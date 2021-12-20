Bizarro congressman Andrew Clyde claims spreading COVID-19 is "freedom"

Weird Andrew Clyde is the Georgia congressman who thinks the January 6 terrorists who tried to execute Mike Pence are "normal tourists" and refused to shake hands with D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten so badly by pro-Trump rioters that he had a heart attack and received traumatic brain injury while protecting the Capitol.

Clyde also thinks that successful halting fentanyl smuggling is a sign of failure.

Now we see he thinks spreading COVID-19 is freedom. Watch him make the bizarro claim on live television:

Americans don't want mask or vaccine mandates—they want FREEDOM. pic.twitter.com/flLEl5TbKg — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) December 20, 2021

He truly is Congressman Bizarro No. 1!