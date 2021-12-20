Bizarro congressman Andrew Clyde claims spreading COVID-19 is "freedom"

Weird Andrew Clyde is the Georgia congressman who thinks the January 6 terrorists who tried to execute Mike Pence are "normal tourists" and refused to shake hands with D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten so badly by pro-Trump rioters that he had a heart attack and received traumatic brain injury while protecting the Capitol.
Clyde also thinks that successful halting fentanyl smuggling is a sign of failure.
Now we see he thinks spreading COVID-19 is freedom. Watch him make the bizarro claim on live television:
He truly is Congressman Bizarro No. 1!