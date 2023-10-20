MAGA congressman puzzled as to why Democrats won't vote for Democrat-hater Jim Jordan

The Democrats in Congress are the minority. They can't call for a vote to elect or vacate the Speaker of the House. It's the job of the majority party, the GOP, to select the Speaker of the House.

The GOP ousted their own speaker after Matt Gaetz, a Republican, demanded it. And now, the GOP is blaming the Democrats for not voting for a MAGA insurrectionist to replace McCarthy.

But Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA), who is in the same barrel of rotten Georgia peaches as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde, thinks the Democrats are bad because they didn't vote for a speaker who has promised he'll never compromise with Democrats.

Rep. Scott: The Democrats knew what they were doing when they put up 208 votes to take him out of the speakership. And that's what created the current situation that we're in. Brianna Keilar: They didn't take them out of the speakership. I mean, you're you guys are the majority, right? Rep. Scott: Sure they did. 96% of the votes came from Democrats. So Brianna, I mean, I mean, just factually speaking, there were only eight Republicans. And there were 208. Democrats, I mean, 208 Democrats — Brianna Keilar: But sir, who's in the majority? Rep. Scott: Well, the Democrats were the majority of that vote, and when we have a very — Brianna Keilar: No, who's in the majority in the House of Representatives? Rep. Scott: The Republicans are in the majority, but the Democrats provided the majority of the vote to take Kevin McCarthy out of the speakership. In fact, they provided 96% — Brianna Keilar: The Republicans provided the key votes, they're in the majority, they can provide enough votes obviously to put a Republican Speaker in place. Rep. Scott: Brianna, the Democrats provided 96% of the votes. 208 Democrats voted to remove the Republican Speaker of the House, eight Republicans voted to remove the Republican Speaker of the House. So 96% of the votes came from Democrats to remove the Republican Speaker of the House. Brianna Keilar: It's some interesting verbal gymnastics, I will give you that. But I want to talk about the future here. — Rep. Scott: What do you mean gymnastics? I'm just talking about the facts. 208 Democrats voted. They were the vast majority of the vote to take Kevin McCarthy out of the speakership. Brianna Keilar: I'm talking about how it works, and that is that the majority in the House of Representatives, your party, is responsible for electing the speaker. Not the Democrats.

I wish Keilar would have asked Scott how many Republicans voted for Pelosi.