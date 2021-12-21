South Park explains what's really going on with NFTs

South Park reveals the truth about NFTs. And if you are still confused, StyledSnail posted an explanatory video (below) along with this glossary of terms used:

HODL – Hold on for Dear Life (don't sell or panic when price spikes up or down)

NFTs – Non Fungible Tokens (completely unique one of a kind digital asset)

Moon – When the price has a strong upward trend

Right-click in reference to NFT pictures being screenshotted

Pump-and-dump – artificially raise the price just to sell out and leave

FOMO – Fear of Missing Out (the drive to buy before the price moons)

The Flippening – a possible future event where ethereum overtakes bitcoin as the biggest crypto)