Watch Nirvana grind through a killer noisy set on December 1, 1989 at Fahrenheit, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France. Note that the drummer was Chad Channing who predated Dave Grohl on the skins. Also, don't miss TAD taking the stage. Led by Tad Doyle, they were a key band in the Sub Pop label's formative years and embodied the first wave of Seattle's grunge scene.
Watch Nirvana play live in 1989 years before they smelled the teen spirit
