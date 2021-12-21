Watch Nirvana play live in 1989 years before they smelled the teen spirit

David Pescovitz

Watch Nirvana grind through a killer noisy set on December 1, 1989 at Fahrenheit, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France. Note that the drummer was Chad Channing who predated Dave Grohl on the skins. Also, don't miss TAD taking the stage. Led by Tad Doyle, they were a key band in the Sub Pop label's formative years and embodied the first wave of Seattle's grunge scene.