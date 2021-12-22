Project Farm tests torque wrenches

Project Farm is one of my favorite YouTube channels to get lost in. The testing is detailed, well explained and fun. The results are almost always something I've wondered about. Here torque wrenches are tested, from cheap to expensive.

Many years of working on classic cars and motorcycles have seen me make a few disastrous mistakes without the aid of a torque wrench, so a few years ago I got a cheap one. It seems a $150 investment might not be a bad idea, but the $45 model I have hasn't been a problem.