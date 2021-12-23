Earthen vessel is divorcing Madison Cawthorn after 8 months of marriage

Cristina Cawthorn is divorcing her husband Madison, a notorious pathological liar, racist insurrectionist, and alleged sex pest after having been married for just 8 months. Cawthorn, who likens women to "earthen vessels," blames his hard work on the Capitol for the break.

When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress. I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented, but overnight our lives changed. That change has been both hectic and difficult, it's neither the pace nor the lifestyle we planned for," the conservative Christian said in a statement.

As 1 Corinthians 7:10 clearly states, "To the married I give this charge (not I, but the Lord): the wife should not separate from her husband, unless it is neither the pace nor the lifestyle they planned for."

"This news comes just a week after he told young conservatives at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference to 'get married young, have as many kids as possible' and to drop out of college because 'it's a scam,'" reports LGBTQ Nation.

From People:

A real estate investor before running for office, Cawthorn has been called a rising star of the Republican party but has also stirred up plenty of controversy since stepping into the political limelight, including for a racist campaign statement about Sen. Cory Booker and voting to overturn the 2020 election despite no evidence of widespread fraud. A friend has also disputed Cawthorn's claim that he was abandoned "to die in a fiery tomb" after being seriously injured as a passenger in a car crash that left him paralyzed when they were teenagers. There have also been allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct made against Cawthorn by women who attended Patrick Henry College with him. Four women told BuzzFeed News that Cawthorn behaved in an aggressive, misogynistic or predatory manner while attending classes there. Cawthorn has previously denied ever doing anything sexually inappropriate.

[image: By Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America – Madison Cawthorn, CC BY-SA 2.0]