GOP lunatic George Santos — less popular than moon landing conspiracy theories

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is keeping GOP Rep. George Santos in Congress because he needs his vote. However, outside the halls of Congress, the lying, confessed thief is despised, especially in his own district.

Santos, who is under criminal indictment for fraud, has only a 7% favorability rating in New York's District 3. Compare that to the percentage of people nationally who believe the Earth is flat – 10%, and the percentage of people who believe that the moon landing was fake – 12%.

The writing is on the wall for Santos. He'll be allowed to serve out the rest of his term and will be "Madison Cawthorned" in the 2024 election. After a brief prison stint, he can look forward to a future peddling cryptocurrency on his exclusive Telegram channel.