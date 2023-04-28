Disgraced Madison Cawthorn is spotted with empty beer preaching to a bar crowd (video)

Ever wonder what happened to MAGA darling Madison Cawthorn — the white nationalist supporter who promoted Trump's Big election Lie? Well, he's still at it.

But instead of spouting nonsense from Capitol Hill, the disgraced former lawmaker is now preaching about stolen elections from a bar. "The Democrats … have a billion dollar infrastructure of stealing elections, and using this form of plumbing to be able to bring in ballot harvest all across the country to be able to steal votes away from red states…" he said.

"What we all need to realize is the Democrats are playing dirty … it's time for the grassroots Republicans to stand up and start getting in the dirt and getting strategic," he said next to his empty bottle of beer. (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

If Cawthorn is willing to get dirty with the same Republicans who turned against him after he ratted them out for their coke 'n' orgy parties, he's going to need a few more Coronas.

Madison Cawthorn used to be a MAGA favorite. Now he's ranting in a bar about bad candidates and stolen elections. pic.twitter.com/P51zYn3d48 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 28, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: By Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America – Madison Cawthorn, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr