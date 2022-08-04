Remember Madison Cawthorn, the bible-thumpin' gun-totin' lawmaker who tried to bring a loaded firearm through airport security not once but twice? The sore loser voted out of Congress after he ratted out his Republican colleagues for their coke-fueled orgies? One might think the GQP's fallen star has been waiting out the rest of his congressional days in hiding, but no, turns out he's just been LARPing in all his spare time. Let's just hope the gun he's wildly waving around isn't loaded this time.
Watch Madison Cawthorn make believe he's a commando raiding empty beds
