Watch a theremin virtuoso play "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Carolina Eyck became interested in the theremin when she was seven years old, and by the time she was 16 she developed a new theremin technique that is now being used around the world, according to her website. She debuted as a theremin musician with the Berlin Philharmonic and has since played in concerts in many countries, including the United States. She also offers online theremin lessons. Here she is playing an otherworldly rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

