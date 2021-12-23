While the simplest answer is COVID-19, a convention of conspiracy theorists decides they have anthrax

A bunch of conspiracy theorists held a convention, featuring speakers who shared their beliefs that COVID-19 is a hoax and vaccines are a plot, and mysteriously many of them have fallen ill! While their symptoms, and Occam's razor, suggest COVID-19 — they will probably go to some extreme lengths to keep claiming it is anthrax.

VICE:

A group of unvaccinated people who attended a huge conspiracy conference in Dallas earlier this month all became sick in the days after the event with symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, and fever. Instead of blaming the global COVID pandemic, however, the conspiracy theorists think they were attacked with anthrax.

This far-right conspiracy claim began after a dozen people spent time together in a confined space at the ReAwaken America tour event in Dallas over the weekend of Dec. 10. And the fact that this was likely a COVID outbreak and superspreader event has been almost entirely ignored.