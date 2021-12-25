Star Wars Insider explores some of the lesser-known holidays in a galaxy far, far away

The Wookie winter feast of Life Day is a well-known festivus celebration across the galaxy. But it's hardly the only holiday in the Star Wars universe. In a recent post on the official Star Wars website, Lucasfilm Story Group member Emily Shkoukani details some of the galaxy's other, lesser-known jubilees:

While Life Day and Empire Day are observed throughout the galaxy, some holidays in Star Wars are celebrated on a much smaller scale, local to just a system or even a planet. On the arid desert world of Tatooine, locals celebrate Boonta Eve. This holiday honors the Hutt, Boonta Hestilic Shad'ruu, and their ascension to godhood. The details regarding Boonta's becoming were largely unclear and likely rooted in legend, but every year it gives the humble and hard-working citizens of Tatooine the opportunity to have fun. In true Hutt fashion, the day is marked by an exhilarating podrace and the chance for some lucky soul to win the grand prize of the Boonta Eve Classic. And, of course, gambling.

"Empire Day" can also be seen in an episode of Star Wars: Rebels, while there was also that parade thing in The Rise of Skywalker, though I try not to think about that movie too much.

