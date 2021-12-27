Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got a one chip challenge (a single Carolina Reaper/Scorpion pepper chip in a coffin-shaped box) in her Christmas stocking. On Christmas Day, she took to Instagram to eat the chip in a phonecam video.
Image: Screengrab
AOC takes the one chip challenge
