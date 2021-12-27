These cute sea otters at the Oregon Zoo are old hands when it comes to delicious oyster snacks. Pounding the oyster shells on rocks like shucking pros, the hard-working otters then kick back to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Watch: A pair of shucking sea otters know just what to do when handed oysters
