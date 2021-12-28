Game legend John Madden dead at 85

John Madden, presenter of the long-running series of football-themed video games featuring his image and imprimatur, died Tuesday. He was 85.

His first title, John Madden Football, was released by Electronic Arts in 1988 and brought the Minnesota-born Madden his first taste of success. Annual releases in the series, ongoing since 1990 and retitled Madden NFL in 1995, have sold more than 250m copies.

Before achieving fame Madden was also, according to Wikipedia, an American football coach and sportscaster.