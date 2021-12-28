Lufthansa to deaf customer: "please keep trying" to speak with us on the phone

Extraodinary Twitter exchange with a deaf customer who booked a flight on Lufthansa and Lufthansa's social media team who told him that flight changes could only be made by phone.

Customer: @lufthansa hi! I'm deaf and I can't call your service centre in Canada. I need assistance with my booked (rebookable) flight as your online system won't let me to move my rebookable flight at all. It says I must call you! There is no email address! Please help!

Lufthansa: Hello, unfortunately we can not assist you, as the Social Media Team we have no access to the booking system. Please call a Lufthansa Service Centerhttps://bit. ly/ 38VAbbK . Our colleagues will check alternative options for you. /Sina

Customer: Thanks but I can't hear the phone and how can call service centre??

Lufthansa: Rebooking's are strictly done with our Customer Service Team. There is no email for rebooking a ticket. Please keep trying. I am sorry. /Sina