Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime partner of and procurer for billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was today found guilty of sex trafficking and four other counts in a New York courtroom.

Jurors began deliberations December 20 in a long and complex trial that saw testimony from victims and extensive examination of flight plans and historical schedules assocated with Epstein and Maxwell's trips to his private island and elsewhere, often in the company of powerful and wealthy pals such as former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Four women testified that they were sexually abused by Epstein and that Maxwell facilitated and participated in the abuse. Maxwell herself chose not to testify and faces many years in jail when she is sentenced.