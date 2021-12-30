Reporter likely to be charged for using "view source" feature on web browser

A St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter who viewed the source HTML of a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website is now likely to be prosecuted for computer tampering, says Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

All web browsers have a "view source" menu item that lets you see the HTML code of the web page it is displaying.

The reporter discovered that the source code of the websitr contained Social Security numbers of educators. The reporter alerted the state about the social security numbers. After the state removed the numbers from the web page, the Post-Dispatch reported the vulnerability.

Soon after, Governor Parson, "who has often tangled with news outlets over reports he doesn't like, announced a criminal investigation into the reporter and the Post-Dispatch."

"If somebody picks your lock on your house — for whatever reason, it's not a good lock, it's a cheap lock or whatever problem you might have — they do not have the right to go into your house and take anything that belongs to you," Parson said in a statement.

From the Post-Dispatch: