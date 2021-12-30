Watch driver force another out of lane in a fit of road rage

Carla Sinclair

A touchy driver in a black pick-up truck flew into bully mode after a car they were tailgating tapped its brakes. In a moment of road rage, the off-balance driver uses the shoulder lane to pull up to the Chrysler sedan and then "push" the sedan into the next lane. Fortunately the neighboring lane was clear, accident averted.