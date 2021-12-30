A touchy driver in a black pick-up truck flew into bully mode after a car they were tailgating tapped its brakes. In a moment of road rage, the off-balance driver uses the shoulder lane to pull up to the Chrysler sedan and then "push" the sedan into the next lane. Fortunately the neighboring lane was clear, accident averted.
Watch driver force another out of lane in a fit of road rage
