"I was not expecting that," said San Antonio, Texas resident Shavone Canales after an unidentified person chucked a spear through her car's windshield while she was driving. The 5-foot hunting spear lodged in her steering column. The police haven't located the culprit and don't have any idea of motive.

"It was not road rage or anything," Canales said. "This was unprovoked and just completely random."