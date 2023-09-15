Los Angeles' Tesla-driving terror sentenced to five years

Nathaniel Walter Radimak has been sentenced to five years for terrorizing drivers in the Los Angeles area, primarily women. The Tesla driver spent weeks terrorizing folks, randomly stopping and assaulting them. His actions were caught on video several times, and finally, the Police apprehended him. Victims now fear that he will seek them out when he is released.

ABC7:

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, who's been dubbed the "Tesla road rage guy" on social media, was sentenced Monday.

His road rage rampage last year resulted in convictions on several felony counts including criminal threats, vandalism, assault and elder abuse.

At least 10 people – mostly women – reached out to Eyewitness News saying the 36-year-old violently attacked them in cities across Los Angeles County. Two victims learned of Radimak's sentencing after Eyewitness News alerted them.

They spoke with ABC7 Thursday evening but did not wish to show their faces.

"I just feel like he is going to get out and be infuriated, especially since all our names are out in public record, for the majority of us," said a woman who wished to be identified only as Gracia.