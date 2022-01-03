Marjorie Taylor Greene banned from Twitter after posting more "Covid misinformation"

Marjorie Taylor Greene was banned from Twitter Sunday after posting a series of tweets the company said broke its policy against covid misinformation. It was her fifth "strike" following previous warnings, a Twitter spokesperson said, incurring a permanent ban. Her official congressional account is still up.

Many media are clear on her response to the ban—"Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth", she posted on Telegram—but oddly unwilling to report what she posted that got her banned. The New York Times is most forthcoming:

Twitter suspended Ms. Greene's account after she tweeted on Saturday, falsely, about "extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths." She included a misleading chart that pulled information from a government database of unverified raw data called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, a decades-old system that relies on self-reported cases from patients and health care providers.

Interesting how hard it is to find the tweets. I'd bookmarked them last night, but that link is now dead—a deleted comment on a news item. It's reasonable to not want to further spread misinformation, but it's wild that the curious have to trawl reddit for potentially manipulated versions of what MTG wrote—and now I'm not certain enough of the material I have to post it here.

Put simply, readers will assume that what said was standard death cult conservatism a la Ben Shapiro, rather than the plainly unhinged conspiracy gibberish she constantly posted. Why, exactly, do we want people to think that?