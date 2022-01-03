"The Super Bob Einstein Movie," now playing on HBO

Last night, my wife and I had a chance to watch the new documentary on HBO about the late actor and comedian, Bob Einstein. Einstein is best known as the doofus daredevil character, Super Dave Osborne, and the ever-exasperated Marty Funkhouser on Curb Your Enthusiasm (and Larry Middleman on Arrested Development). Einstein was also a writer (alongside Steve Martin) on The Smothers Brothers, The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour, and other sketch comedy shows.

The documentary is comprised of clips from Einstein's career along with reminiscences from friends and colleagues such as Larry David, David Letterman, Susie Essman, Rob Reiner, Albert Brooks (Bob's brother), Sarah Silverman, and many others. My favorite part of the film was watching these colleagues react to old clips of Bob (some of which they'd never seen). Just thinking about him makes them start chuckling, which was one of the man's true talents — you start to laugh even before he's begun the bit.



Image: Screengrab