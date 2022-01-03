Watch this very funny unseen clip from The Office

"It is not toilet humor! It is toilet tragedy."
The Office still craps me up. That Michael Scott is a real commodian.
Rickrolling enabled Rick Astley to rise like a Phoenix from the flames of 1980s one hit wonders. But when the prank first began and his friend in California sent him a link to his own video, Astley didn't find it particularly funny. He wasn't offended either. It just didn't make any sense to him. (It… READ THE REST
South Park reveals the truth about NFTs. And if you are still confused, StyledSnail posted an explanatory video (below) along with this glossary of terms used: HODL – Hold on for Dear Life (don't sell or panic when price spikes up or down) NFTs – Non Fungible Tokens (completely unique one of a kind digital… READ THE REST
Japanese culture is a beautiful, bottomless treasure chest. If you're shopping for quality animation, you're seldom going to be disappointed. Fond of pro wrestling? Japanese pro wresters are so intense that a seven-year-old would sprout a beard after watching one match. The same standard of quality applies to Japanese live-action dramas as well. In the… READ THE REST
