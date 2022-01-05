Watch the Baltimore car dealer ad that inspired Big Bill Hell's

Big Bill Hell's (previously) is a classic parody ad satirizing in-your-face local car dealerships ads. It works so well because it's clearly made by local advertising pros. The City That Breeds turned up what is surely the original ad that inspired it, featuring the same voice-over guy, the same library music, and pretty much everything else except the overt abuse. Fuck you, Baltimore!

The "original" is embedded above, and here's Big Bill Hell's for the road, below.

BONUS: Here's the library music: Deadlines, by Network Music Ensemble. It's challenge pissing time!