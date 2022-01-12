Florida women arrested for alleged 3 AM glitter attack

Clearwater, Florida police arrested Sarah Franks, 29, and Kaitlin O'Donovan, 27, yesterday for allegedly attacking a man with glitter at 3AM. According to the police report, the two pulled up to the home of one Jacob Colon and, after arguing with him, began bombarding him with glitter.

After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon's apartment, where she "engaged the victim again by throwing more containers of glitter at him," cops charge. Franks then allegedly unlocked the front door to allow O'Donovan to enter the residence. Once inside, O'Donovan threw additional containers of glitter at Colon, according to the affidavits, which indicate that O'Donovan and Franks share an apartment about two miles from Colon's home. Upon completing the glitter bombing, Franks kicked a window in Colon's residence until it broke. The pair then drove away from the apartment complex.

According to office Matthew High, the getaway car "was still warm to the touch and glitter was observed on the inside of the vehicle." They've been charged with felony burglary with assault or battery, and in Colon's case, criminal mischief. They do have mischievous grins in their mugshots.