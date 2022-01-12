This excellent Victorinox paring knife has a 3.25-inch blade and no serrations, so you can sharpen it to split atoms if you wish. The black plastic handle is comfortable and non-slip and a perfectly balanced for me. I use mine to slice and dice apples for my Komodo dragon's lunch. I also use it to pry staples out of my drywall and to menace the supernatural entities that haunt my hallway.
Good deal on the sharp Victorinox Swiss Army paring knife
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
The Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush comes in six pleasing hues
Please refer to the dispatch from January 6, 2022 before reading the following. "Do you have an extra pair of shoes with laces?" I asked. "No." "This is ridiculous," I said. I have a ticket, which was given to me by a very important person. I pulled the ticket from the envelope that the man who… READ THE REST
This desk blotter ensures a pleasant experience
Please refer to the dispatch from December 28, 2021 before reading the following. "What have you done with my luggage?" I asked, my voice rising. "Nothing. By now the contents of your luggage are probably in the possession of the hotel manager's family. You should stop worrying about it." We were getting close to the airport. Katarzyna… READ THE REST
How can a Flat Plug Indoor Extension Cord become an instrument of revenge?
Please refer to my dispatch from Thursday before reading the following. "You are?" I asked, stunned. "Yes. I am the man who had Piotr evicted from his apartment after he caused me mental anguish many years ago in Los Angeles. Even though he was forced to flee back to his home country in shame, I felt he… READ THE REST
Charge all your devices on the go with 54% off this portable charger
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're a tech enthusiast who's constantly on the go, you also need to carry accessories to keep your gadgets charged. It's hard enough packing up enough cords to charge these… READ THE REST
The nomadplug is a travel adapter that'll ensure you have juice in 195 different countries
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Yeah, let's just call it now: We're not really going anywhere fast at this point. But someday, we'll be able to roam freely about the world, and it will be just… READ THE REST
Got no time for a formal workout? This under-desk exercise bike is $84 off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Has your bod hit the back burner? You're not alone. And, if you haven't been hit with COVID yet, the anxiety mounting from the fear of contracting it has caused you… READ THE REST