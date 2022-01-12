Good deal on the sharp Victorinox Swiss Army paring knife

Mark Frauenfelder

This excellent Victorinox paring knife has a 3.25-inch blade and no serrations, so you can sharpen it to split atoms if you wish. The black plastic handle is comfortable and non-slip and a perfectly balanced for me. I use mine to slice and dice apples for my Komodo dragon's lunch. I also use it to pry staples out of my drywall and to menace the supernatural entities that haunt my hallway.