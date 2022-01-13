Look cool while keeping warm with this graphene jacket for 50% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

We're right in the throes of a harsh, cold winter, and it can be a task in-and-of itself finding the right jacket to help you brave the elements. Some jackets are too bulky, while others can be too thin, and most of them come with a price tag that'll have you breaking the bank to afford. So, this winter, ditch the lame brands that don't do anything other than flash a fancy label and say hello to the Gamma.

The Gamma Graphene Infused Heated Jacket is the answer you need to stay safe from the harsh winter elements and look good doing it. This ultimate all-climate jacket is as functional as it is fashionable and is built to last, no matter what you put it through. Its unbreakable structure is perfect for travel, getting active, or for use as an everyday jacket. The graphene-infused shell also allows for thermoregulation, while making it breathable and antibacterial. It's like it's made from the smartest material on Earth.

Gamma is equipped with an impressive three carbon fiber heating elements built directly into the jacket. To use them, simply, connect a power bank to precisely control your upper body's temperature when you need that extra boost of warmth. You won't find this feature anywhere else. In addition, it's also wind and water-resistant and comes with a high neck, hood, and rain hem so you'll be properly sealed in.

This Kickstarter-funded super jacket needs to be your next purchase, so you don't get stuck out in the cold with no protection. The Gamma will be your go-to outerwear for years to come.

Right now, Boing Boing readers can grab the Gamma Graphene Infused Heated Jacket in a large size for 50% off at only $249.99 and look cool while keeping warm this winter!

Prices subject to change.