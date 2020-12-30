Man cleans snow off driveway with flamethrower (VIDEO)

This Kentucky man is not about shovels. He's cleaning off snow from his driveway with a flamethrower.
A man dressed as Cousin Eddie from the holiday classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" cleaned snow from his driveway with a flamethrower in Ashland, Kentucky, on December 25. Jordan Podunavac saw the flames across the street and recorded this video showing his neighbor using the unconventional technique to clean away the snow. "Some people use a shovel, others use a flamethrower!" Podunavac wrote on Facebook.
VIDEO: Jordan Podunavac via Storyful