Check out this doggo's comical look of disapproval every time his frisky pal acts up

Carla Sinclair

A sprightly pug named Gus and his mellow buddy, Briggs, make for a highly entertaining doggie duo. In this post from goth_pack on TikTok, every time the little guy gets into shenanigans (which seems to be a lot), the big guy tries to bond with his humans by shooting them "the look" — a long disapproving stare that says, "Not this again."

@goth_pack

Briggs is like 😑 #dog #pug #funny #fyp

♬ original sound – _jennaleman