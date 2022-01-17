A sprightly pug named Gus and his mellow buddy, Briggs, make for a highly entertaining doggie duo. In this post from goth_pack on TikTok, every time the little guy gets into shenanigans (which seems to be a lot), the big guy tries to bond with his humans by shooting them "the look" — a long disapproving stare that says, "Not this again."
Check out this doggo's comical look of disapproval every time his frisky pal acts up
