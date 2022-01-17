JFK was disguised as Trump at Arizona rally, says QAnon cultists

The very stable geniuses of the Dallas QAnon cult say that the man pretending to be Donald Trump at the recent Arizona rally was none other than 104-year-old former president John F. Kennedy disguised as the popular orange-colored theocratic fascist.

From Vice:

In an audio chat with his followers on Sunday, [Michael] Protzman claimed that Kari Lake, the former TV anchor who is now running for Arizona governor, had just finished speaking but was brought back up on stage by Trump, in order to show people that Trump was in fact JFK in disguise.

The basis for Protzman's unhinged claim? Trump appeared to be shorter than he should have been.