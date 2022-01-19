These foam clogs are supremely comfortable. They're easy to slip on and off and even without a heel, they stay secure on my feet as I walk around the house. They come in a variety of colors. I bought red, the most obnoxious color available.
I like my Amoji Foam Clogs
